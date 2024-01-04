News & Insights

UK supermarket Sainsbury's to spend 200 mln stg raising workers pay

January 04, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Thursday it would invest 200 million pounds ($254 million) to raise the pay of 120,000 workers to a level above the new rate of the government mandated national minimum wage.

Sainsbury's, one of Britain's biggest private sector employers, said that from March it would pay staff outside of London 12 pounds an hour and staff in London 13.15 pounds an hour, up from 11 pounds and 11.95 pounds currently.

Britain's minimum wage, called the National Living Wage, will increase by 9.8% to 11.44 pounds an hour from April 2024, making it one of the highest as a share of average earnings of any advanced economy.

($1 = 0.7879 pounds)

