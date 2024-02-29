News & Insights

TSCO

UK supermarket Sainsbury's plans to cut 1,500 roles

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES

February 29, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Thursday it plans to cut about 1,500 roles, as it seeks cost savings to invest back into the business.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocer after Tesco TSCO.L, said the jobs will go at its store support centre, its contact centre operations, in its in-store bakeries and in its general merchandise fulfilment network.

The group, which employs about 152,000, said where possible it will find alternative roles for impacted staff.

The changes form part of the group's new "Next Level Sainsbury's" strategy, which CEO Simon Roberts detailed earlier this month.

That set a new cost savings target of 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) over three years.

($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.