News & Insights

TSCO

UK supermarket Morrisons says performance improving under new boss

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

March 27, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds detail, paragraphs 2 to 7

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday reported a seventh straight quarter of underlying sales growth and said its overall performance was improving under new Chief Executive Rami Baitieh.

The group, owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2021, said like-for-like sales excluding fuel and VAT sales tax rose 4.6% in its fiscal first quarter to Jan. 28 - its strongest growth for three years.

Total revenue, excluding fuel, increased 3.9% to 3.9 billion pounds ($4.92 billion).

Former Carrefour France boss Baitieh, who became CEO in November, said Morrisons' product availability, waste and innovation were all improving.

"Our key customer metrics are improving and complaints – which in many ways are the canaries in the retail coalmine – are down almost 60% in the last 20 weeks," he said.

However, industry data published on Tuesday showed Morrisons continuing to lose market share to rivals including industry leader Tesco TSCO.L and No. 2 Sainsbury's SBRY.L, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The data from researcher Kantar showed Morrisons had a UK market share of 8.7% in the 12 weeks to March 7, down 10 basis points on the year.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Sarah Young and David Goodman )

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.