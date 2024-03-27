UK supermarket Morrisons says performance improving under new boss

Adds detail, paragraphs 2 to 7

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday reported a seventh straight quarter of underlying sales growth and said its overall performance was improving under new Chief Executive Rami Baitieh.

The group, owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2021, said like-for-like sales excluding fuel and VAT sales tax rose 4.6% in its fiscal first quarter to Jan. 28 - its strongest growth for three years.

Total revenue, excluding fuel, increased 3.9% to 3.9 billion pounds ($4.92 billion).

Former Carrefour France boss Baitieh, who became CEO in November, said Morrisons' product availability, waste and innovation were all improving.

"Our key customer metrics are improving and complaints – which in many ways are the canaries in the retail coalmine – are down almost 60% in the last 20 weeks," he said.

However, industry data published on Tuesday showed Morrisons continuing to lose market share to rivals including industry leader Tesco TSCO.L and No. 2 Sainsbury's SBRY.L, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The data from researcher Kantar showed Morrisons had a UK market share of 8.7% in the 12 weeks to March 7, down 10 basis points on the year.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Sarah Young and David Goodman )

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.