UK supermarket Morrisons sales fall in 'fragile' market

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons reported a 6.4% decline in underlying sales over its latest quarter, in what it called "a very fragile and difficult consumer environment."

The UK's fourth largest grocer after market leader Tesco TSCO.L, Sainsbury's and Asda has been owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since last October, though the takeover only gained final regulatory clearance this month.

Morrisons said its total revenue including fuel rose 2.6% to 4.6 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) over the 13 weeks to May 1, its fiscal second quarter, while core earnings rose 14.5% to 71 million pounds.

"With ongoing inflationary pressure and an increasingly subdued consumer sentiment, the trading environment has been very challenging," it said.

The group said trading improved towards the end of the quarter, helped by a strong performance over Mother’s Day and Easter.

The total sales increase was primarily due to a recovery in fuel sales, while the better profit outcome reflected recovery in areas impacted by COVID, as well as cost savings.

