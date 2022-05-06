UK supermarket major Morrisons proposes McColl's rescue deal - Sky News

Removes extraneous letter in first paragraph

May 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket major Morrisons has proposed a rescue deal to help avert the collapse of convenience store chain McColl's MCLSM.L, Sky News reported on Friday, a day after McColl's warned of possibly being placed under administration.

The report said the proposal from Morrisons, which has an extensive partnership with McColl's, would see it repaying the latter's lenders in full and preserving the vast majority of its shops and jobs.

Morrisons declined to comment and McColl's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru and James Davey in London; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.