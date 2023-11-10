News & Insights

TSCO

UK supermarket Booths to scrap most self-service tills

November 10, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Northern England supermarket chain Booths is to axe almost all of the self-service tills in its stores, saying the decision was in response to feedback from customers.

The shift is the first by a UK grocer of a significant size, bucking a trend that has seen all of the major players, including market leader Tesco TSCO.L and No. 2 Sainsbury's SBRY.L, open thousands of self-checkouts and dramatically reduce the amount of staffed checkouts.

Booths, an upmarket supermarket chain, said it believed staff serving customers delivered a better customer experience and had therefore taken the decision to remove self-checkouts from all but two of its 28 stores.

Nigel Murray, managing director of Booths, told BBC Radio Lancashire that customers had told the firm that its self-scan machines can be slow and were unreliable and impersonal.

"We like to talk to people and we're really proud that we're moving largely to a place where our customers are served by people, by human beings, so rather than artificial intelligence, we're going for actual intelligence," he said.

Tesco, which has over 27% share of the UK grocery market, introduced self-service checkouts more than two decades ago.

Over the last year it has added trolley self-checkouts to existing basket self-checkout areas to enable customers to process bigger purchases.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy told investors at its last annual general meeting that self-service tills had over time proved a "very popular" method of payment for customers.

"This is not by the way designed to replace people, quite the opposite ... There is always in every shop a cash-manned checkout alternative, but we genuinely believe that at the end of the day it provides a better customer experience."

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Paul Simao)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.