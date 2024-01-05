UK supermarket Asda to price match discounters Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of products

Adds detail on Asda's performance paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asda, Britain's third largest supermarket group, said it would price match discounters Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of comparable grocery products, following bigger rivals Tesco TSCO.L and Sainsbury's SBRY.L who have schemes that match Aldi's prices.

Asda, owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital, said on Friday it has reduced the prices of 287 products, including milk, bread, cheese, fresh meat and fresh fruit and vegetables, by an average of 17% to match whichever discounter has the lowest price.

Data from market researcher Kantar published on Wednesday showed Asda's sales rose 3.4% in the 12 weeks to Dec. 24 year-on-year, while market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's had growth of 7.5% and 9.3% respectively.

Asda's latest price cuts and reductions on 1,700 products announced by Ocado Retail OCDO.L, MKS.L on Thursday, add to the UK's brighter outlook for food inflation.

