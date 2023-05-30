News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

UK supermarket Asda to buy petrol stations operator EG Group UK

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 30, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds further details on deal in paragraphs 2-5

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Tuesday it would acquire petrol station operator EG Group's UK and Ireland business to create a company with combined revenues of nearly 30 billion pounds ($38 billion).

Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, and EG are both owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

It said it would acquire around 350 petrol stations and over 1,000 food-to-go locations in the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Asda said it planned to invest more than 150 million pounds within the next three years to fully integrate the combined business.

As part of the transaction the shareholders are providing around 450 million pounds of additional equity to fund the transaction, it said.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.