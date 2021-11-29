TSCO

UK supermarket Asda Q3 sales down 0.7% year-on-year

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

British supermarket group Asda reported a fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same period last year when sales were boosted by COVID-19 restrictions that meant more meals were consumed at home.

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda reported a fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, reflecting a tough comparison with the same period last year when sales were boosted by COVID-19 restrictions that meant more meals were consumed at home.

Asda, owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital, said on Monday like-for-like sales excluding fuel fell 0.7% year-on-year in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter, having also fallen 0.7% in its second quarter.

Like-for-like sales were up 2.0% on the same period in 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading.

Total third-quarter revenue was 4.93 billion pounds ($6.56 billion).

Asda has a UK market share of 14.3%, lagging industry leader Tesco TSCO.L and Sainsbury's SBRY.L.

($1 = 0.7514 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters