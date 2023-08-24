UK supermarket Asda launches fresh round of price cuts

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - British supermarket Asda on Thursday followed rivals Ocado Retail and Sainsbury's SBRY.L in announcing a fresh round of price cuts, adding to the downward trajectory in UK food inflation.

Grocery prices remain in the spotlight as Britons grapple with a cost-of-living crisis stretching into its second year.

Asda, Britain's third largest grocer, said it had lowered the prices of 425 branded and own-label products, such as nappies, bread, cereals and sausages, by an average of 11%.

It said the move was costing it 23 million pounds ($29 million).

Ocado Retail and Sainsbury's announced price cuts on Wednesday.

UK food price inflation reached its highest since 1977 in March at over 19%. This official measure slowed to 14.9% in July and, while industry data showed it at 12.7% in August, rising food prices remain a major strain on the finances of many households.

($1 = 0.7874 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Potter)

