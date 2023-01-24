Commodities

UK sugar output dented by adverse winter weather

January 24, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - UK sugar production from the 2022/23 campaign is expected to be lower than previously expected following adverse weather, British Sugar said on Tuesday.

The beet sugar processor, a unit of Associated British Foods, said in a trading update that production is now seen at 0.74 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 0.9 million and the prior season's 1.03 million.

"This reflects lower beet sugar yields following adverse weather conditions, especially recently. Profitability at British Sugar will be lower as a result," the report said.

The first two weeks of December were the coldest start to the winter since 2010, according to Britain's Met Office.

Farmers have said the cold weather damaged sugar beet crops which were still in the ground.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.