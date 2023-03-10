UK subprime lender Amigo falls short of cash call target, explores options

Adds details, shares

March 10 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo AMGO.L said on Friday it was struggling to secure the additional 45 million pounds ($54 million) of capital from investors it had targeted as part of a court-approved rescue plan, and was exploring its options.

Amigo has been scrambling to secure backing from investors for a new lending business plan, after the cost of compensating past customers for missold loans pushed it to the brink of collapse.

The lender said expressions of interest it had received for its planned capital raise after concluding talks with potential investors fell below its target, and it did not believe this could be achieved by its May 26 deadline.

Amigo shares fell 32% in early trading.

The company said it was exploring modifying its business plan and eliminating the 15 million pound contribution from new investors required towards compensating past customers.

With these changes, Amigo said it could target a smaller capital raise of 27 million pounds - but would still face a 6 million pound shortfall based on current interest.

Any new scheme would require fresh approval from the High Court and creditors, Amigo said. The company said it was engaging with the regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The FCA was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8367 pounds)

