UK sub-prime lender Amigo says interest in capital raise below target

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings AMGO.L said on Friday that the expressions of interest it had received so far for its planned capital raise was below its target of 45 million pounds ($55.7 million).

The sub-prime lender won court approval last May for a compensation scheme for past customers and a rescue plan for the business. ($1 = 0.8082 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

