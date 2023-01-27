UK sub-prime lender Amigo says interest in capital raise below target

January 27, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings AMGO.L said on Friday that the expressions of interest it had received so far for its planned capital raise was below its target of 45 million pounds ($55.7 million).

The sub-prime lender won court approval last May for a compensation scheme for past customers and a rescue plan for the business. ($1 = 0.8082 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((RaechelThankam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.