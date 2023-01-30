UK stocks slip ahead of c.bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Jan 30 (Reuters) - UK stocks slipped on Monday as investors refrained from making risky bets ahead of key central bank decisions this week, while shares of Unilever inched up after the consumer goods giant announced a new chief executive officer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.3% by 0807 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC dropped 0.5%, with global markets also in risk-averse mood ahead of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England during the week.

Unilever ULVR.L rose 0.8% after the company appointed Hein Schumacher, currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina, to replace Alan Jope as its chief executive from July 1.

888 Holdings 888.L slid 7.5% after the bookmaker said Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner would step down immediately and that it would suspend VIP activities in some markets pending an internal investigation.

Legal & General LGEN.L slipped 2.0% after the insurer said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was retiring after a decade in the top job but would remain in the post until a successor took the helm.

