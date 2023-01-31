UK stocks slip after IMF warning, Pets At Home jumps on forecast hike

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors braced for a series of interest rate hikes from major central banks this week, while the IMF's warning about the UK economy added to the downbeat sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE slipped 0.2% by 0812 GMT, with economically sensitive energy, banks and mining stocks leading losses.

Britain is the only Group of Seven nation to have suffered a cut to its 2023 economic growth outlook in International Monetary Fund forecasts published on Tuesday, adding to pressure on finance minister Jeremy Hunt to come up with a growth plan.

The economy looks set to shrink by 0.6% this year, a sharp downgrade from previously expected growth of 0.3% in the IMF's October forecast.

Meanwhile, traders are betting on the Bank of England to hike interest rates for a tenth consecutive time on Thursday.

The midcap FTSE 250 index .FTMC slipped 0.2%.

Limiting the index's losses, Pets At Home PETSP.L jumped 10.3% after the company raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for its pet food, litter and accessories during the Christmas period.

Johnson Matthey JMAT.L rose 1.8% after the chemicals firm said it had entered into a long-term supply and joint development agreement with Plug Power for hydrogen technology-related products.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.