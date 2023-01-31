NG

UK stocks slip after IMF warning, Pets At Home jumps on forecast hike

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

January 31, 2023 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Jan 31 (Reuters) - London's main stock indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors braced for a series of interest rate hikes from major central banks this week, while the IMF's warning about the UK economy added to the downbeat sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE slipped 0.2% by 0812 GMT, with economically sensitive energy, banks and mining stocks leading losses.

Britain is the only Group of Seven nation to have suffered a cut to its 2023 economic growth outlook in International Monetary Fund forecasts published on Tuesday, adding to pressure on finance minister Jeremy Hunt to come up with a growth plan.

The economy looks set to shrink by 0.6% this year, a sharp downgrade from previously expected growth of 0.3% in the IMF's October forecast.

Meanwhile, traders are betting on the Bank of England to hike interest rates for a tenth consecutive time on Thursday.

The midcap FTSE 250 index .FTMC slipped 0.2%.

Limiting the index's losses, Pets At Home PETSP.L jumped 10.3% after the company raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by robust demand for its pet food, litter and accessories during the Christmas period.

Johnson Matthey JMAT.L rose 1.8% after the chemicals firm said it had entered into a long-term supply and joint development agreement with Plug Power for hydrogen technology-related products.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NG
PG
NL
PL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.