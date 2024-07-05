UK Stocks: Glencore (GLEN) Gains as Canada Greenlights Teck Coal Acquisition

Among the key news on UK stocks, shares of FTSE 100-listed miner Glencore PLC (GB:GLEN) gained over 1% as of writing as the company received a green light from the Canadian Government for the acquisition of coal business from Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK). This marks the final go-ahead for Glencore, with the deal now expected to close on July 11. Under this deal, initially announced in November 2023, Glencore agreed to acquire a 77% stake in Elk Valley Resources (EVR) from Teck for $6.93 billion in cash.

Glencore is a leading miner known for the production of a wide range of metals and minerals, including copper, nickel, alumina, and iron ore. Year-to-date, GLEN stock has gained 4% in trading.

Conditions on Glencore’s Deal Approval

Glencore’s deal is approved with certain conditions. The company has agreed to keep EVR’s headquarters in Canada for at least 10 years, ensure most of its directors are Canadian, and maintain significant employment levels in the region for at least five years. Both companies have also agreed to make additional investments in the country.

The Deal’s Rationale

With this acquisition, Glencore is aiming to enhance its operational performance with additional coal assets from Teck, complementing its existing thermal and steelmaking coal production in Australia, Colombia, and South Africa.

On the other hand, Teck sees this sale as an important milestone as it shifts its focus to metals essential for the energy transition. Tech further stated that it will invest a part of the sale proceeds to ramp up its copper production to capitalize on the growing demand for the metal.

Is Glencore a Good Share to Buy?

Yesterday, Barclays analyst Ian Rossouw confirmed a Hold rating on GLEN stock, predicting an upside of 5%. Overall, analysts remain moderately bullish on the stock and expect a modest increase in the share price.

According to TipRanks, GLEN stock has received five Buy and three Hold recommendations. The Glencore share price forecast is 492.50p, with a high forecast of 560p and a low forecast of about 400p. The average price target is 1.3% above the current trading levels.

