UK stocks falls amid BoE rate hike worries; Cineworld rises

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

May 25, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

May 25 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended losses on Thursday as investors were anxious about further monetary tightening by the Bank of England, while Cineworld rose after the cinema operator said it expects to exit bankruptcy soon.

Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L added 1.0% after the world's second-largest theatre operator said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection in July after its restructuring proposal received the support of lenders.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 0.4% after hotter-than-expected inflation data on Wednesday stoked worries of the BoE staying hawkish.

Markets were also in a glum mood as the deadline on the U.S. debt default drew closer with no deal in sight. MKTS/GLOB

United Utilities Group Plc UU.L slipped 0.4% after the water company swung to an annual pre-tax loss due to high costs.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.1%, but Tate & Lyle Plc TATE.L jumped 2.5% after the sweetener-maker reported a surge in annual profits, aided by higher prices.

Qinetiq Group Plc QQ.L climbed 0.5% after posting strong annual results and lifting its annual dividend.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

