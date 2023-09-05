UK stocks fall after data signals waning consumer demand; Ashtead slides

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

UK services PMI falls in August

Retailers, personal goods drag FTSE 100

Ashtead falls on grim annual revenue outlook

FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

Sept 5 (Reuters) - London stocks slid on Tuesday, led by retailers and personal goods shares after a barrage of data prompted worries about the demand prospects, while equipment rental firm Ashtead's shares fell on weak outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 0.1% as of 0856 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index .FTMCslipped 0.4%.

Data showed business activity in the UK services sector fell in August, while Asian and European markets came under pressure post soft readings in both China and the eurozone, projecting weak consumer demand.

Commodity-linked stocks fell, with industrial metal miners .FTNMX551020 down about 0.5% after weak China data.

Across UK and Europe, retailers fell after brokerage J.P.Morgan cautioned on the European food retail sector, citing potential deflation in grocery prices. The subindex .FTNMX404010 fell 1.4%, leading sectoral declines in the FTSE 100.

B&M European Value Retail BMEB.L fell 4.6% and Tesco lost 2.4%, after JPM downgraded both the retailers.

"The cost of living headwinds are still strong and consumers are turning increasingly cautious," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"They're spending on smaller beauty items in some ways, but it's going to be a struggle for bigger ticket items."

Ashtead Group's shares AHT.L fell over 2% and was among the top losers on the FTSE 100 after it lowered its annual UK rental revenue growth forecast, citing softening market conditions.

Shares of DS Smith SMDS.L fell 1.5% after the British cardboard maker said it was reducing prices for its packages.

