UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 7

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 49 points higher at 5,849 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BREXIT: Britain has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union, and if none is agreed both sides should "accept that and move on," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold edged higher on Monday after weak U.S. data raised concerns over a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus-led slump and cemented hopes that lower interest rates would last longer.

* OIL: Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Monday after earlier hitting their lowest since July as Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months while optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 0.9% on Friday as the chance of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal rose sharply, while housebuilders tumbled amid scrutiny from the UK's competition regulator.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Tungsten Corp Plc

TUNG.L

FY 2020 results

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

DPH.L

FY 2020 results

Associated British Foods Plc

ABF.L

FY 2020 preclose trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.