UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 12 points to 7,363 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.21% ahead of the cash market open.

* GULF MARINE SERVICES: Gulf Marine Services Plc GMS.L said on Friday it reached an agreement with lenders to ensure it would have continued liquidity until the end of the year, including the rollover of an existing $25 million loan.

* GOLD: Gold traded flat early on Friday but the metal was poised to end the week lower, as investors preferred the safety of the dollar in the wake of political uncertainties in the United States.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world's top exporter squashed risk premiums.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8% higher on Thursday, outpacing its European peers, as signals that the Sino-U.S. trade war could soon be resolved overpowered losses in blue-chip stocks drowned by profit warnings.

