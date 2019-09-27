UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 12 points to 7,363 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* THOMAS COOK: The British parliament's business committee has launched an inquiry into the collapse of travel group Thomas Cook TCG.L and will seek to question the management over issues such as executive pay and accounting practices.

* ROLLS ROYCE: U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Co said on Thursday it would buy Rolls-Royce Holding's RR.L Civil Nuclear Systems and Services business in North America, to boost its growth in North American and European nuclear markets.

* GOLD: Gold traded flat early on Friday but the metal was poised to end the week lower, as investors preferred the safety of the dollar in the wake of political uncertainties in the United States.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world's top exporter squashed risk premiums.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8% higher on Thursday, outpacing its European peers, as signals that the Sino-U.S. trade war could soon be resolved overpowered losses in blue-chip stocks drowned by profit warnings.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Crimson Tide

CTID.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Crown Place VCT

CRPL.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Netcall PLC

NETC.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Yourgene Health

YGEN.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Octagonal

OCT.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

London Finance & Investment

LFI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Directa Plus

DCTA.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Marble Point Loan Financing

MPLF.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

APQ Global

APQ.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Corero Network Security

CNSP.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Trans-Siberian Gold

TSG.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

President Energy

PPTC.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Synairgen

SYNG.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Xtract Resources

XTR.L

Half Year 2019 Earnings Release

Goldplat

GLDP.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Thruvision Group

THRU.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Pennon Group

PNN.L

Trading Statement Release

CVS Group

CVSG.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

