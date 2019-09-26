UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 6 points to 7,284 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SAINSBURY: The chief executive of Britain's Sainsbury's SBRY.L has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential replacement.

* PRUDENTIAL: Professional loan provider PRU.L will spin off its UK and European insurance and asset management business M&G in October, Britain's largest insurer said in a prospectus published on Wednesday, dividing the insurance giant into two large-cap stocks.

* BAE SYSTEMS: British military equipment manufacturer, BAES.L has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

* OIL: Oil prices held nearly flat after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner-than-expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up as a sharp drop in the previous session attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a Sino-U.S. trade deal kept the gains in check.

* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves HRGV.L, Intertek ITRK.L, Morrison MRW.L and Smurfit Kappa SKG.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat on Wednesday after recovering from an initial slide, with the help of a steep drop in sterling, as UK stocks were weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit as parliament reconvened after a court ruling against the prime minister.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Crimson Tide

CTID.L

Half Year Earnings Release

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

