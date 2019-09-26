UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 6 points to 7,284 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* SAINSBURY: The chief executive of Britain's Sainsbury's SBRY.L has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential replacement.
* PRUDENTIAL: Professional loan provider PRU.L will spin off its UK and European insurance and asset management business M&G in October, Britain's largest insurer said in a prospectus published on Wednesday, dividing the insurance giant into two large-cap stocks.
* BAE SYSTEMS: British military equipment manufacturer, BAES.L has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
* OIL: Oil prices held nearly flat after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner-than-expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth.
* GOLD: Gold prices inched up as a sharp drop in the previous session attracted some bargain hunters, but a stronger dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a Sino-U.S. trade deal kept the gains in check.
* EX-DIVS: Hargreaves HRGV.L, Intertek ITRK.L, Morrison MRW.L and Smurfit Kappa SKG.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.1 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat on Wednesday after recovering from an initial slide, with the help of a steep drop in sterling, as UK stocks were weighed down by uncertainty over Brexit as parliament reconvened after a court ruling against the prime minister.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Crimson Tide
CTID.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Norman Broadbent
NBB.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Crown Place VCT
CRPL.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Netcall
NETC.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Yourgene Health
YGEN.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Octagonal
OCT.L
Full Year Earnings Release
London Finance & Investment
LFI.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Directa Plus
DCTA.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Marble Point Loan Financing
MPLF.L
Half Year Earnings Release
APQ Global
APQ.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Mitchells & Butlers
MAB.L
Pre-Close Trading Statement
Corero Network Security
CNSP.L
Half Year PLC Earnings Release
Trans-Siberian Gold
TSG.L
Half Year Earnings Release
President Energy
PPTC.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Synairgen
SYNG.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Xtract Resources
XTR.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Northbridge Industrial Services
NBI.L
Half Year Earnings Release
Goldplat
GLDP.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Thruvision Group
THRU.L
Full Year Earnings Release
Carnival
CCL.L
Q3 Earnings Release
Mitie Group
MTO.L
HY Pre-close Trading Statement
SSP Group
SSPG.L
Q4 Trading Statement Release
DFS Furniture
DFSD.L
Full Year Earnings Call
Carnival
CCL.L
Q3 Earnings Call
Vela Technologies
VELA.L
Full Year Earnings Release
