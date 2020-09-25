UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

Adds futures, news items

Sept 25(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 38 points higher at 5,861 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.4% ahead of cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: European governments will pay claims above an agreed limit against AstraZeneca over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine, under different terms to a deal struck with Sanofi, an EU official told Reuters.

* BOOHOO: Fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said an independent review into allegations about working conditions and low pay had found many failings in its Leicester supply chain and had recommended improvements to the company's corporate governance.

* BORROWING: British public borrowing rose to 35.920 billion pounds in August, as the government dealt with the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

* KASPI.KZ: Kazakhstan bank Kaspi.kzKSPI.KZannounced it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, reviving plans it abandoned a year ago.

* IPO: Buffettology Smaller Companies Investment Trust intends to raise a minimum of 100 million pounds via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, it said.

* AIRLINES: Italy's antitrust regulator said it was opening an enquiry into airlines Easyjet EZJ.L, Ryanair RYA.I, Blue Panorama and Vueling for offering vouchers and not refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled due to Covid-19.

* AUTOMOBILES: British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand, an industry body said.

* CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer confidence ticked up in September to its highest level since the coronavirus lockdown started in March, but it remains well below its pre-pandemic levels, a survey showed.

* BREXIT: France has dismissed this week's dire British warnings about post-Brexit transport delays across the Channel as tactical posturing, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons MRW.L on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.

* London shares dropped on Thursday, hitting session lows after Britain scaled-back job support for workers hit by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, while AstraZeneca slid as U.S. trials for its COVID-19 vaccine remained on hold.

