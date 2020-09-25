UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 25

Sept 25(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 38 points higher at 5,861 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* AUTOMOBILES: British car production fell by an annual 45% in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing down demand, an industry body said.

* CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer confidence ticked up in September to its highest level since the coronavirus lockdown started in March, but it remains well below its pre-pandemic levels, a survey showed.

* BREXIT: France has dismissed this week's dire British warnings about post-Brexit transport delays across the Channel as tactical posturing, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons MRW.L on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.

* BANKS: Britain's financial industry staff should work from home where possible, with only truly essential staff going to the office, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, but are on track for a weekly fall because of rising concerns about the global resurgence of coronavirus infections and its effects on fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold inched higher on renewed hopes of more U.S. stimulus measures, though the bullion was on track for its biggest weekly decline in more than a month pressured by a stronger dollar.

* London shares dropped on Thursday, hitting session lows after Britain scaled-back job support for workers hit by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, while AstraZeneca slid as U.S. trials for its COVID-19 vaccine remained on hold.

Pennon Group

Trading statement

