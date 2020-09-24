UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 24

SHI

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 50 points lower at 5,849 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.21% ahead of cash market open.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld CINE.L swung to a loss and said it may have to raise additional liquidity if it is pushed to shut its theatres again from government curbs on social gathering.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS: Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L said total sales for 51 weeks ended Sept. 19 fell 35%, due to store closures and sharp slump in demand amid widespread COVID-19 restrictions.

* SIG: SIG Plc SHI.L posted a first-half loss of 53.7 million pounds due to the coronavirus hit to construction activity, but the building materials supplier said its 2020 revenue would be modestly higher than prior forecast.

* SMITHS GROUP: Smiths Group SMIN.L reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit due to higher costs and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, while the British engineering firm also said it would cut jobs as part of its restructuring plan.

* PETS AT HOME: British pet supplies retailer Pets At Home PETSP.L said it expects full-year pretax profit to be materially above market estimates due to easing lockdown restrictions.

* UNITED UTILITIES: Water supplier United Utilities UU.L warned of lower first-half revenue due to lower consumption by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed regulatory revenue changes.

* GO-AHEAD: UK transport operator Go-Ahead GOG.L posted profits for the 12-months to 27 June slightly ahead of its guidance, and said that after the pandemic it was starting to run 90% of its services again.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.2% on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government had a "massive" package to protect jobs, offsetting concerns over new restrictions brought in to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

