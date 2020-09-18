UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 18

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 3 points higher at 6,053

on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* PREMIER OIL: Premier Oil PMO.L has received indicative, non-binding support in excess of a targeted $325 million for a capital increase linked to a debt restructuring, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday as gloomy U.S. jobs data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, and major central banks pledged to roll out further stimulus if required to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

* OIL: Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 0.5% lower on Thursday weighed down by major banks and investment stocks, but came off intraday lows after the pound fell on the Bank of England flagging a possible shift to negative rates..L

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.