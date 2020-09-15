UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 15

Sept 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening six points higher at 6,032 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.

* G4S: Britain's G4S GFS.L said on Monday it had rejected a 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld, saying it was "highly opportunistic".

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of its plans on inflation targeting.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as worries over slow recovery in global fuel demand were reinforced by warnings by major oil producers, but short-covering ahead of a meeting later this week of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, limited losses.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE shed 0.1% on Monday, as the prospect of waning demand weighed on heavyweight energy stocks, while security firm G4S propped up the midcap index after it rejected a takeover from Canadia's GardaWorld.

