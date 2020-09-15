UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 15
Sept 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening six points higher at 6,032 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters.
* G4S: Britain's G4S GFS.L said on Monday it had rejected a 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld, saying it was "highly opportunistic".
* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, seeking details of its plans on inflation targeting.
* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as worries over slow recovery in global fuel demand were reinforced by warnings by major oil producers, but short-covering ahead of a meeting later this week of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, limited losses.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE shed 0.1% on Monday, as the prospect of waning demand weighed on heavyweight energy stocks, while security firm G4S propped up the midcap index after it rejected a takeover from Canadia's GardaWorld.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Eve Sleep Plc
EVEE.L
HY results
Ocado Plc
OCDO.L
Q3 trading statement
Marshalls Plc
MSLH.L
HY results
Polypipe Group Plc
PLP.L
HY results
Jtc Plc
JTC.L
HY results
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.