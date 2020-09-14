UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Adds company news items, futures

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 6,050 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.29% ahead of cash market open.

* CLS HOLDINGS: Property investment firm CLS Holdings CLSH.L is buying three office buildings in London and Southeast Britain for 60 million pounds from Aviva Investors AV.L, it said.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree STEMS.L said that underlying sequential performance in the business has been improving since the first half of the year, even as it reported lower group net fees for the third quarter.

* ALDI UK: Aldi UK ALDIEI.UL, the British arm of the German supermarket discounter, said it was trialing a click-and-collect grocery service for the first time.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone Group VOD.L said due diligence regarding the potential sale of its 55% stake in its Egyptian unit VODE.CA to Saudi Telecom Co 7010.SE had been "substantively" completed.

* BURBERRY: Burberry BRBY.L said it would livestream its Spring/Summer 2021 fashion show this week in partnership with live video-streaming service Twitch, becoming the first luxury brand to do so.

* OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Monday with U.S. crude rising as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico forced rigs to shut down, but the gains were kept in check by wider concerns about excess supply and falling demand for fuels.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a dovish stance at its two-day monetary policy meeting later this week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.5% higher on Friday, on gains in mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, and marked its best week in more than three months as a weaker pound benefited the exporter-heavy index.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.