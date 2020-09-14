BP

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14

Samantha Machado Reuters
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 6,050 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: Fossil fuel consumption is set to shrink for the first time in modern history as climate policies boost renewable energy while the coronavirus epidemic leaves a lasting effect on global energy demand, BP BP.L said in a forecast.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca AZN.L has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.

* BT/DIXONS CARPHONE: Britain's BT BT.L said on Friday its mobile network EE would not renew its contract with retailer Dixons Carphone DC.L, and would instead focus on its own online and retail channels.

* OIL: Oil prices were mixed on Monday with U.S. crude rising as a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico forced rigs to shut down, but the gains were kept in check by wider concerns about excess supply and falling demand for fuels.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a dovish stance at its two-day monetary policy meeting later this week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.5% higher on Friday, on gains in mining heavyweight Rio Tinto, and marked its best week in more than three months as a weaker pound benefited the exporter-heavy index.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

