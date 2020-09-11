UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

Adds company news items, futures

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,986 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.29% ahead of cash market open.

* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Britain's Heathrow Airport said passenger numbers in August were down 81.5% compared to last year, as it repeated its call for the UK government to introduce testing as an alternative to the country's 14-day quarantine rule.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a drop in assets under management on Friday, hit by a coronavirus-driven selloff in markets earlier this year, although full-year earnings still rose on cost controls.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar rebounded, but the yellow metal was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day, pressured by a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to erode demand for fuels.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE shed 0.2% on Thursday, as disagreements over Brexit terms between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union sowed concern about a messy British departure.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

