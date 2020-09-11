RIO

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,986 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.29% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items, futures

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,986 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.29% ahead of cash market open.

* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Britain's Heathrow Airport said passenger numbers in August were down 81.5% compared to last year, as it repeated its call for the UK government to introduce testing as an alternative to the country's 14-day quarantine rule.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused money manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a drop in assets under management on Friday, hit by a coronavirus-driven selloff in markets earlier this year, although full-year earnings still rose on cost controls.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar rebounded, but the yellow metal was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day, pressured by a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to erode demand for fuels.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE shed 0.2% on Thursday, as disagreements over Brexit terms between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union sowed concern about a messy British departure.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More