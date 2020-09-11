UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,986 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.L parted ways with its CEO and two senior executives on Friday, bowing to mounting shareholder criticism of the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and the global miner's limited initial response.

* UNILEVER: Unilever UNA.AS, ULVR.L has agreed to pull all its TRESemmé haircare products from South African retail stores for 10 days as a show of remorse for a "racist" ad, the consumer group said in a joint statement with an opposition political party.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's AZN.L pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participant is a "wake-up call" but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar rebounded, but the yellow metal was on track for a weekly gain underpinned by worries over a global economic recovery from the coronavirus-led slump.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday, pressured by a surprise rise in U.S. stockpiles as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to erode demand for fuels.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE shed 0.2% on Thursday, as disagreements over Brexit terms between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union sowed concern about a messy British departure.

