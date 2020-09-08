UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8

Adds futures, news items

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 5,942 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 seen up 0.4% ahead of cash market open.

* ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail RMG.L raised its revenue target for the current year, driven by a jump in online shopping parcel volumes.

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE: International Personal Finance IPF.L said there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern after posting a loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins TPK.L said first-half adjusted operating profit plunged 80.9% as it delivered fewer products amid coronovirus-driven building site closures earlier in the year.

* JD SPORTS: JD SportsJD.L reinstated its annual guidance saying it was encouraged by its performance since stores reopened.

* MCBRIDE: McBride Plc MCB.L reported a 32% slump in full-year profit, as the cleaning products maker dealt with a drop in demand for its laundry products.

* HALFORDS: Halfords HFD.L said underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks to Aug. 21, as people continued to shy away from public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

* MEGGITT: British aerospace supplier Meggitt MGGT.L said it would not pay an interim dividend to preserve cash to weather the coronavirus crisis.

* BORSA ITALIANA: Bidders for Italian stock market Borsa Italiana have valued it at between 3.3 and 3.7 billion euros, Italian daily MF wrote, citing market sources.

* BREXIT: Britain's trade talks with the European Union would be rendered "null and void" if the Brexit withdrawal agreement it signed up to is not implemented in full, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

* OIL: Oil prices fell amid concerns that a possible rise in COVID-19 cases following the U.S. Labor Day long weekend.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.4% higher on Monday as Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose on news about their respective COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Shanima A in Bengaluru)

