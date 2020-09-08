UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 5,942 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* IAG: Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG ICAG.L to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owner's annual meeting on Tuesday, where shareholders will be asked to stump up billions of euros to help it through the coronavirus crisis.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that a possible rise in COVID-19 cases following the U.S. Labor Day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak U.S. driving season, could squeeze demand for fuel.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.4% on Monday as Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose on news about their respective COVID-19 vaccines, while a weaker pound helped exporters.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Digitalbox Plc

DBOX.L

HY results

Fevertree Drinks Plc

FEVR.L

HY results

Midwich Group Plc

MIDWM.L

HY results

Ashtead Group Plc

AHT.L

Q1 earnings release

Travis Perkins

TPK.L

HY results

Gaming Realms Plc

GMRG.L

HY results

McBride Plc

MCB.L

FY results

JD Sports Fashion Plc

JD.L

HY results

International Personal Finance

IPF.L

HY results

Signature Aviation

SIGSI.L

HY results

Meggitt Plc

MGGT.L

HY results

Halfords Group Plc

HFD.L

Q1 trading statement

Gamma Communications

GAMA.L

HY results

