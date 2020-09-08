UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points higher at 5,942 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* IAG: Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG ICAG.L to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owner's annual meeting on Tuesday, where shareholders will be asked to stump up billions of euros to help it through the coronavirus crisis.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that a possible rise in COVID-19 cases following the U.S. Labor Day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak U.S. driving season, could squeeze demand for fuel.
* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal's decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.4% on Monday as Astrazeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose on news about their respective COVID-19 vaccines, while a weaker pound helped exporters.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Digitalbox Plc
DBOX.L
HY results
Fevertree Drinks Plc
FEVR.L
HY results
Midwich Group Plc
MIDWM.L
HY results
Ashtead Group Plc
AHT.L
Q1 earnings release
Travis Perkins
TPK.L
HY results
Gaming Realms Plc
GMRG.L
HY results
McBride Plc
MCB.L
FY results
JD Sports Fashion Plc
JD.L
HY results
International Personal Finance
IPF.L
HY results
Signature Aviation
SIGSI.L
HY results
Meggitt Plc
MGGT.L
HY results
Halfords Group Plc
HFD.L
Q1 trading statement
Gamma Communications
GAMA.L
HY results
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vera Bradley, Inovio Pharma, Intel, Amarin
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Abbvie Inc, Hawaiian Holdings, Zoom Video Communications
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CureVac, Tesla Inc, Signet Jewelers
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax Inc, Akebia Therapeutics, Fulgent Genetics, Zuora Inc