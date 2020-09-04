UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 4

Adds futures, news items

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 40 points lower at 5,811 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 seen down 0.6% ahead of cash market open.

* BRITAIN HOUSEBUILDERS: Britain's competition regulator launched an investigation into four of the country's biggest housebuilders, saying they may have broken a consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.

* BERKELEY: British housebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L said trading for the first four months of the financial year was "resilient" and reiterated its plans to return 280 million pounds ($372 million) to shareholders.

* BHP: BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L said on Friday it has awarded a tender to charter five bulk iron ore carriers powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions on voyages to biggest customer China by more than 30%.

* JOB ADS: The number of job adverts in Britain rose at a slower pace in late August than earlier in the month, a recruiters body said on Friday, but there were signs that companies were looking for staff to help with a return to their offices.

* METALS: Copper prices gained on Friday as low inventories in exchange warehouses, disrupted ore supplies and solid economic recovery in top consumer China lent support. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report. GOL/

* OIL: Oil futures dropped on Friday, with prices on both sides of the Atlantic heading for their biggest weekly declines since June, as lacklustre demand and ample fuel supplies offset support from a weaker dollar.O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE slipped 1.6% on Thursday, after optimism about more stimulus proved to be short-lived, while shares of Melrose jumped after it signalled a pick-up in some markets..L

