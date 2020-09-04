UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 4

BHP

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points lower at 5,811 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BHP: BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L said on Friday it has awarded a tender to charter five bulk iron ore carriers powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions on voyages to biggest customer China by more than 30%.

* JOB ADS: The number of job adverts in Britain rose at a slower pace in late August than earlier in the month, a recruiters body said on Friday, but there were signs that companies were looking for staff to help with a return to their offices.

* CAR REGISTRATIONS: New car registrations in Britain fell last month by around 5% in annual terms, preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed on Friday.

* METALS: Copper prices gained on Friday as low inventories in exchange warehouses, disrupted ore supplies and solid economic recovery in top consumer China lent support. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report. GOL/

* OIL: Oil futures slipped 1%, with prices on both sides of the Atlantic heading for their biggest weekly drops since June, as lacklustre demand and ample fuel supplies offset support from a weaker dollar. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE slipped 1.6% on Thursday, after optimism about more stimulus proved to be short-lived, while shares of Melrose jumped after it signalled a pick-up in some markets..L

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc

Trading statement

Capital & Regional Plc

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Eurocell PLC

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

