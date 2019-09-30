UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 30

Adds company news items

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 0.1% at 7,422 by 0709 GMT.

* WOODFORD: Money manager Neil Woodford's only listed fund WPCT.L said its assets fell a further 21% in value in the last three months after his separate flagship fund was frozen on June 3 because it could not meet client redemption requests.

* GULF MARINE SERVICES: Gulf Marine Services GMS.L reported lower adjusted first-half core earnings on Monday in delayed results, citing challenging markets.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Monday introduced a quarterly outlook, forecasting higher liquefied natural gas output and charges of up to $850 million for the third quarter.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.L said its maintenance therapy for a form of ovarian cancer reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% in a late-stage study in cancer patients.

* ASTRAZENECA/MERCK : AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Monday their treatment for newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer improved progression-free survival in patients tested in a late-stage study.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday, as the dollar firmed on easing fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after a report that the United States does not currently plan to de-list Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

* The UK blue chip index closed up more than 1% on Friday, as exporters were bolstered by an ailing pound after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at an interest rate cut, while hopes of a U.S-China trade deal also lifted the mood.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Netcall PLC

NETC.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Yourgene Health PLC

YGEN.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Octagonal plc

OCT.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

LFI.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd

MPLF.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

APQ Global Ltd

APQ.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

Corero Network Security PLC

CNSP.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

President Energy PLC

PPTC.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

Xtract Resources PLC

XTR.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

Goldplat PLC

GLDP.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Thruvision Group PLC

THRU.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC

JMG.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Ariana Resources PLC

ARNR.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

Nasstar PLC

NASA.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

Strategic Equity Capital PLC

SEC.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC

RDTR.L

FY 2019 Earnings Release

Block Energy PLC

BLOE.L

FY Earnings Release

SDX Energy Inc

SDX.L

Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd

AMYT.L

HY 2019 Earnings Release

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918067499956; Reuters Messaging: Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.