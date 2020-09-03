UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 5,959 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* GSK/SANOFI: French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA and its British peer GSK GSK.L have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic.
* METALS: London copper prices rose as data from China showed a steady economic recovery in the world's biggest copper consumer after the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. MET/L
* GOLD: Gold recouped some of the previous session's hefty losses as the dollar steadied, although gains were capped by an uptick in risk appetite on recent better-than-expected economic data. GOL/
* OIL: Oil prices edged up, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. O/R
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, with Barratt jumping to the top of the FTSE 100..L
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Gem Diamonds Ltd
GEMD.L
HY results
Headlam Group Plc
HEAD.L
HY results
EnQuest Plc
ENQ.L
HY results
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.