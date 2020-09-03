GSK

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 5,959 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 5,959 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GSK/SANOFI: French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA and its British peer GSK GSK.L have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic.

* METALS: London copper prices rose as data from China showed a steady economic recovery in the world's biggest copper consumer after the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold recouped some of the previous session's hefty losses as the dollar steadied, although gains were capped by an uptick in risk appetite on recent better-than-expected economic data. GOL/

* OIL: Oil prices edged up, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, with Barratt jumping to the top of the FTSE 100..L

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Gem Diamonds Ltd

GEMD.L

HY results

Headlam Group Plc

HEAD.L

HY results

EnQuest Plc

ENQ.L

HY results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters