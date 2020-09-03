UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points higher at 5,959 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GSK/SANOFI: French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA and its British peer GSK GSK.L have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic.

* METALS: London copper prices rose as data from China showed a steady economic recovery in the world's biggest copper consumer after the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold recouped some of the previous session's hefty losses as the dollar steadied, although gains were capped by an uptick in risk appetite on recent better-than-expected economic data. GOL/

* OIL: Oil prices edged up, but held near multi-week lows hit overnight after U.S. data showed gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was lagging. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, with Barratt jumping to the top of the FTSE 100..L

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Gem Diamonds Ltd

GEMD.L

HY results

Headlam Group Plc

HEAD.L

HY results

EnQuest Plc

ENQ.L

HY results

