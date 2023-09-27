News & Insights

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

September 27, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana and Zainab Saifuddin Saifee for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with futures .FFIc1 down 0.13%.

* HISCOX: British insurer Hiscox HSX.L said it has agreed to sell DirectAsia, its motor insurance business in Singapore and Thailand, to Ignite Thailand Holdings following a strategic review.

* EMA: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will discuss the risk that patients on Wegovy, Ozempic or similar drugs may suffer certain complications under anaesthesia that can lead to pneumonia, according to an agenda posted on the regulator's website.

* PENDRAGON: British automotive retailer Pendragon PDG.L said on Tuesday it received an unsolicited proposal from AutoNation AN.N for about 447 million pounds ($544.2 million) in cash.

* OIL: Oil prices rose nearly $1 as markets focused on supply tightness heading into winter and a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Zainab Saifuddin Saifee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Anchal.Rana@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9915609050;))

