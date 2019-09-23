UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 23

Adds company news items and futures

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,339 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures .FFIc1 up 0.15% ahead of cash market open.

* ON THE BEACH: Package holiday provider On The Beach OTB.L said on Monday it would book a one-time charge for the year as it makes alternate arrangements for passengers affected by the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook TCG.L.

* THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook's TCG.L German holiday airline Condor has asked the German government for a bridging loan, the company said on Monday, adding that it would continue its flight operation despite its parent company's insolvency.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL: Mike Ashley's retail group Sports Direct International SPD.L said on Monday it had made a 5-pence-a-share offer for Goals Soccer Centres GOAL.L, the struggling football pitch operator that said last month it had misstated historical accounts.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest in two sessions on Monday amid concerns about oil supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and elevated tensions in Middle East.

* GOLD: Gold prices were unchanged on Monday, as investors remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while escalating tensions in the Middle East provided some support.

* The UK blue chip index dipped by 0.2% on Friday as sterling hit multi-month highs after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that a Brexit deal is still possible.

