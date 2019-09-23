Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 23

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,339 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15% ahead of cash market open.

Adds company news items and futures

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,339 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures .FFIc1 up 0.15% ahead of cash market open.

* ON THE BEACH: Package holiday provider On The Beach OTB.L said on Monday it would book a one-time charge for the year as it makes alternate arrangements for passengers affected by the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook TCG.L.

* THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook's TCG.L German holiday airline Condor has asked the German government for a bridging loan, the company said on Monday, adding that it would continue its flight operation despite its parent company's insolvency.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL: Mike Ashley's retail group Sports Direct International SPD.L said on Monday it had made a 5-pence-a-share offer for Goals Soccer Centres GOAL.L, the struggling football pitch operator that said last month it had misstated historical accounts.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest in two sessions on Monday amid concerns about oil supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and elevated tensions in Middle East.

* GOLD: Gold prices were unchanged on Monday, as investors remained on the sidelines awaiting clarity on U.S.-China trade talks, while escalating tensions in the Middle East provided some support.

* The UK blue chip index dipped by 0.2% on Friday as sterling hit multi-month highs after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that a Brexit deal is still possible.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular