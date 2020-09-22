UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 22

Adds futures, news items

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 33 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* RIO: Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX has signed a pact to jointly develop its first bonded area operations to blend iron ore in China's port of Dalian.

* FCA: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said it was proposing to stop insurers from charging more to repeat car and home insurance customers than to new clients.

* WHITBREAD: Whitbread WTB.L said it could cut up to 6,000 jobs in its hotel and restaurant business as it expects demand to remain at lower levels in the short to medium term.

* LOCKDOWN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday advise that people should work from home if they can as part of a package of measures aimed at halting the swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

* TUI: Holiday company TUI TUIGn.DE said it had reduced capacity for the coming winter season due to changing travel restrictions.

* KINGFISHER: Kingfisher KGF.L reported a 23.1% rise in first half profit, driven by a strong sales recovery in its second quarter.

* BEAZLEY: Beazley BEZG.L is bracing for claims linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic to double to $340 million.

* A.G. BARR: A.G. Barr BAG.L reported a near 63% slump in half-year profit, as coronavirus-related lockdowns sapped demand for its products.

* PUBS: Pubs in England will have to close at 10 PM local time to tackle rising COVID-19 infections, and bars and restaurants could be shut completely in hard-hit areas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday, the Sun newspaper reported.

* OIL: Oil rose in early trade, paring sharp overnight losses, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength. O/R

* The FTSE 100 marked its worst day in more than three months on Monday as HSBC and Standard Chartered slid on reports the banks were among those that moved allegedly illicit funds.

