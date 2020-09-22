UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 22

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 33 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* POWER LINK: British and Dutch grid operators will explore the feasibility of building an electricity interconnector between the two countries, linking offshore wind assets, they said.

* LOCKDOWN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will encourage Britons on Tuesday to go back to working from home if they can to contain the spread of coronavirus, The Telegraph reported late on Monday.

* BROADBAND: Vodafone VOD.L, Comcast unit SKY CMCSA.O and WindTre on Monday urged Italy to create a single broadband communications network that can guarantee neutrality and independence for all players.

* IPO: Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer, is planning an up to $500 million listing of its gold royalty fund in London in October, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* PUBS: Pubs in England will have to close at 10pm local time to tackle rising COVID-19 infections, and bars and restaurants could be shut completely in hard-hit areas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday, the Sun newspaper reported.

* LOCKDOWN: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts new COVID-19 restrictions to be put to central government in an attempt to stem the outbreak in the capital.

* OIL: Oil rose in early trade, paring sharp overnight losses, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength. O/R

* The FTSE 100 marked its worst day in more than three months on Monday as HSBC and Standard Chartered slid on reports the banks were among those that moved allegedly illicit funds, while travel stocks plummeted on fears of more coronavirus-related lockdowns.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Close Brothers Group

CBRO.L

FY results

Judges Scientific

JDG.L

HY results

Alliance Pharma Plc

ALAPH.L

HY results

Kingfisher Plc

KGF.L

HY results

AG Barr Plc

BAG.L

HY results

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

