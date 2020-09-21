UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21

Adds futures, news items

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 31 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 1.2%, ahead of cash market open.

* GO-AHEAD/FIRSTGROUP: UK train companies Go-Ahead GOG.L and FirstGroup FGP.L said they had signed new contracts with the government to keep running rail services for the next 6-18 months.

* ASTRAZENECA: A European regulatory panel has recommended the approval of Lynparza, a blockbuster cancer treatment developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, to treat two separate forms of cancer.

* INFORMA: Informa INF.L recorded COVID-19 impairment charges of around 592.9 million pounds, pushing it to a half-year operating loss as it struggled with one of the worst downturns in the industry.

* SUPERDRY: Superdry SDRY.L said its trading performance has improved in the months since April despite uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic as the British fashion retailer posted an annual loss from store closures.

* LOCKDOWNS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering a second national COVID-19 lockdown as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

* HOUSING: Surging activity in Britain's housing market nudged up asking prices for homes in September, as buyers sought larger properties following the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed.

* MANUFACTURING: British manufacturers see no evidence of a 'V'-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic underway and many are planning to slash investment, a business survey showed.

* LOANS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend the Treasury's UK-wide programme of business support loans to help companies affected by the pandemic, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher as a tropical storm took aim for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico region halting some production.

* Consumer stocks weighed down London's mid-cap index on Friday after a rise in new coronavirus cases stoked fears of new lockdown measures.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times PRESS/FT

> Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.