UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 2

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 36 points higher at 5,898 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed dealerships.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc ULVR.L said it would invest 1 billion euros to eliminate fossil fuels from its cleaning products by 2030, cutting down on carbon emissions created by the chemicals used in making the products.

* COPPER: London copper eased from a 26-month high hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed and comments by a Peruvian government official eased concerns over supply from world's No. 2 producer. MET/L

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the dollar rebounded after robust U.S. manufacturing data bolstered hopes around global economic recovery, tempering the safe-haven bullion's allure. GOL/

* OIL: Crude oil futures extended gains after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and as solid U.S. and Chinese factory activity fuelled optimism of a recovery from the pandemic, boosting investor risk appetite. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell to its lowest level in more than three months on Tuesday, after the index had notched its strongest August in six years, as financials weighed and the pound scaled eight-month highs against the dollar..L

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

