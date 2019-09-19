UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,300
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BP: BP Plc BP.L began a planned overhaul on Wednesday of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
* GSK: An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's GSK.L over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their addiction.
* COCA-COLA HBC: Coca-Cola HBC CCH.L, which bottles Coca-Cola KO.N products in Europe, has agreed to buy Italian mineral water maker and sparkling beverage company Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million), it said on Wednesday.
* THOMAS COOK: A panel of bankers will rule on Thursday whether some investors in Thomas Cook's TCG.L credit are due a payout under bankruptcy rules, a decision that could smooth a rescue of the world's oldest travel company.
* CHARLES TAYLOR: British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc CTR.L said on Thursday it agreed to a 261 million pounds($325.15 million)takeover by a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.
* OIL: Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.
* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after declining up to 1% in the previous session as lack of clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy easing kept markets cautious.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend.
* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday, underperforming its European peers ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, with home improvement retailer Kingfisher falling the most on the bourse as it struggled to lift its earnings.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Cambridge Cognition
COGC.L
Half Year Cambridge Cognition Earnings
Safestyle UK PLC
SFES.L
Half Year Safestyle UK PLC Earnings
Xeros Technology Group PLC
XSG.L
Half Year Xeros Technology Earnings
Allied Minds PLC
ALML.L
Half Year Allied Minds PLC Earnings
Wilmington PLC
WIL.L
Full Year Wilmington PLC Earnings
Clinigen Group PLC
CLINC.L
Full Year Clinigen Group PLC Earnings
Kier Group PLC
KIE.L
Full Year Kier Group PLC Earnings
Next PLC
NXT.L
Half Year Next PLC Earnings
IG Group Holdings PLC
IGG.L
Q1 IG Group Holdings Trading Statement
Saga PLC
SAGAG.L
Half Year Saga PLC Earnings
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets
Explore BioTechExplore
Most Popular
- First peanut allergy therapy gets backing from U.S. regulators' expert advisers
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-FedEx, Titan Pharma, CannTrust Holdings, SPI Energy
- Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sintx Technologies, Tailored Brands, T2 Biosystems, Duluth Holdings, Adverum