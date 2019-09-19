UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,300

on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: BP Plc BP.L began a planned overhaul on Wednesday of the small gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* GSK: An independent expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's GSK.L over-the-counter nicotine oral spray that aims to help smokers quit their addiction.

* COCA-COLA HBC: Coca-Cola HBC CCH.L, which bottles Coca-Cola KO.N products in Europe, has agreed to buy Italian mineral water maker and sparkling beverage company Lurisia in a deal worth 88 million euros ($97 million), it said on Wednesday.

* THOMAS COOK: A panel of bankers will rule on Thursday whether some investors in Thomas Cook's TCG.L credit are due a payout under bankruptcy rules, a decision that could smooth a rescue of the world's oldest travel company.

* CHARLES TAYLOR: British insurance services firm Charles Taylor Plc CTR.L said on Thursday it agreed to a 261 million pounds($325.15 million)takeover by a firm backed by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia's pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday after declining up to 1% in the previous session as lack of clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future monetary policy easing kept markets cautious.

* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1% lower on Wednesday, underperforming its European peers ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, with home improvement retailer Kingfisher falling the most on the bourse as it struggled to lift its earnings.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Cambridge Cognition

COGC.L

Half Year Cambridge Cognition Earnings

Safestyle UK PLC

SFES.L

Half Year Safestyle UK PLC Earnings

Xeros Technology Group PLC

XSG.L

Half Year Xeros Technology Earnings

Allied Minds PLC

ALML.L

Half Year Allied Minds PLC Earnings

Wilmington PLC

WIL.L

Full Year Wilmington PLC Earnings

Clinigen Group PLC

CLINC.L

Full Year Clinigen Group PLC Earnings

Kier Group PLC

KIE.L

Full Year Kier Group PLC Earnings

Next PLC

NXT.L

Half Year Next PLC Earnings

IG Group Holdings PLC

IGG.L

Q1 IG Group Holdings Trading Statement

Saga PLC

SAGAG.L

Half Year Saga PLC Earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

