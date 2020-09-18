UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

Adds futures, news items

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 3 points higher at 6,053 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, but futures FFIc1 are down 0.2% ahead of cash market open.

* LSE: London Stock Exchange LSE.L said it had begun exclusive talks with Euronext ENX.PA on a sale of Borsa Italiana after reviewing a group of competing bids for the Milan stock exchange.

* EASYJET: British low cost airline easyJet EZJ.L named TUI Group's TUIGn.DE Kenton Jarvis as its chief financial officer, replacing Andrew Findlay.

* JOHN LAING: Infrastructure investor John Laing Group JLG.L said it would sell its 30% interest in the InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 to infrastructure investment platform AIP Management P/S for 421 million pounds ($545.9 million).

* MAN GROUP: British hedge fund manager Man Group EMG.L said it will start a share buyback programme of up to $100 million, with around 66 million shares to be aquired.

* PREMIER OIL: Premier Oil PMO.L has received indicative, non-binding support in excess of a targeted $325 million for a capital increase linked to a debt restructuring, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose as gloomy U.S. jobs data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, and major central banks pledged to roll out further stimulus if required to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

* OIL: Oil prices drifted lower, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows. O/R

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 0.5% lower on Thursday weighed down by major banks and investment stocks, but came off intraday lows after the pound fell on the Bank of England flagging a possible shift to negative rates..L

