UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 34 points lower at 6,044 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 seen down 1% ahead of cash market open.

* PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L posted lower first-half profit, hit by store closures and sports events cancellations due to coronavirus-led curbs.

* IG GROUP: Online trading platform IG Group IGG.L reported a surge in first-quarter revenue as the coronavirus crisis and fears of its impact on the global economy continued to drive up volatility and trading volumes on financial markets.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next NXT.L raised its profit outlook for the second time in two months as it reported strong recent trading.

* ASTRAZENECA: The adverse events that led to a pause in trials evaluating AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine candidate may not have been associated with the vaccine itself, according to a document outlining participant information that was posted online by the Oxford University.

* BOE: The Bank of England is expected to signal on Thursday that it is getting ready to pump yet more stimulus into Britain's economy as it heads for a jump in unemployment and a possible Brexit shock.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L said on Wednesday it continued to review funding options, including debt and equity, to boost its balance sheet.

* NATWEST: NatWest NWG.L said late on Wednesday that its digital banking services were back up after experiencing an outage.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell more than 1%, as the dollar climbed after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a favourable economic recovery picture but stopped short of offering concrete signals on further stimulus.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, after rising in the two previous sessions, as concerns about weak fuel demand re-emerged after production platforms in the southeastern United States took steps to resume output following Hurricane Sally's passage. [nL4N2GE0NM]

* EX-DIVS: Intertek Group ITRK.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. .L/XD

* London-listed stocks slipped on Wednesday as the fraught trade talks between Britain and the European Union remained in focus.

