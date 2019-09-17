UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 7 points higher at 7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* WOODFORD, CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd disclosed a less than 5% stake in Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc CIRCI.L as of Sept. 13, a filing showed on Monday.

* BURBERRY: Italian designer Riccardo Tisci looked to Burberry's Victorian roots for the luxury British brand's latest line at London Fashion Week on Monday, mixing delicate lace with edgy street style for looks aimed at catering to different age groups.

* OIL: Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks over the threat of a military response to attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities that cut the kingdom's output in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades.

* GOLD: Gold traded steady on Tuesday as most traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of a widely expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week.

* The UK blue chip index slipped 0.6% on Monday as non-oil stocks took a hit from mounting geopolitical risks and growth concerns after crude prices rose due to the attacks on Saudi Arabian production facilities.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Celtic PLC

CCP.L

Full Year Celtic PLC Earnings

Ingenta PLC

INGI.L

Half Year Ingenta PLC Earnings

Eagle Eye Solutions

EYE.L

Full Year Eagle Eye Solutions Earnings

Haydale Graphene Industries

HAYD.L

Full Year Haydale Graphene Industries Earnings

NAHL Group PLC

NAH.L

Half Year NAHL Group PLC Earnings

Innovaderma PLC

IDP.L

Full Year Innovaderma PLC Earnings

K3 Capital Group PLC

K3C.L

Full Year K3 Capital Group Earnings

MJ Gleeson PLC

GLEG.L

Full Year MJ Gleeson PLC Earnings

Springfield Properties PLC

SPRSP.L

Full Year Springfield Properties Earnings

JTC PLC

JTC.L

Half Year JTC PLC Earnings

French Connection Group PLC

FCCN.L

Half Year French Connection Group PLC Earnings

Central Asia Metals PLC

CAML.L

Half Year Central Asia Metals PLC Earnings

Smart Metering Systems PLC

SMSS.L

Half Year Smart Metering Systems PLC Earnings

Science in Sport PLC

SISS.L

Half Year Science in Sport PLC Earnings

Ocado Group PLC

OCDO.L

Q3 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement

PV Crystalox Solar PLC

PVCS.L

Half Year PV Crystalox Solar PLC Earnings

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

