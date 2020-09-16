UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 16

Adds futures, news items

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,089 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.7% ahead of cash market open.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.

* GALLIFORD: British construction firm Galliford Try GFRD.L said it expects to return to profitability in fiscal 2021 as site activity resumes and productivity nears normal levels, after coronavirus lockdowns led to a loss this year.

* REDROW: British homebuilder Redrow Plc RDW.L reported an almost 40% fall in annual revenue and completed sales, while promising to renew dividend payouts next year as it halts investments in London and focuses on its Heritage Collection homes.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold, and it was working with the company to figure out if there was a significant safety issue or not.

* PREMIER OIL: Premier Oil Plc PMO.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with private-equity backed oil producer Chrysaor and several other parties on alternative deals to secure long-term debt refinancing.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, hoping for details of the central bank's plans to balance interest rates against its inflation target.

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day as a hurricane closed U.S. offshore oil and gas production and an industry report showed a decrease in U.S. crude inventories.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Tuesday as miners were helped by upbeat Chinese industrial output data, while the mid-cap index was supported by insurers on the prospect of lower-than-expected COVID-19 payouts.

