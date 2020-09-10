UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 10

Adds company news item and futures

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,996 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5% ahead of cash market open.

* BRITISH LAND: Real estate firm British Land Co Plc BLND.L said its Chief Executive Officer Chris Grigg would step down after being at the helm for 11 years.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: British electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone Plc DC.L reported lower mobile phone sales in 17 weeks to Aug. 29 on Thursday and said it was in early stages of exploring the listing of a minority stake of its Nordics business next year.

* DUNELM: British home furnishing retailer Dunelm DNLM.L said it has outperformed expectations so far this year and expects to pay an interim dividend next year provided it faces no further hits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons MRW.L, Britain's fourth largest supermarket group, reported a 25.3% fall in first-half profit, hurt by costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it expected profit growth for the full year.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings, or sinuses, met main goals in a late-stage study.

* SAGA: Saga SAGA.L unveiled a new plan that included a digital push as the British company takes steps to navigate through a coronavirus-hit market under its new boss Euan Sutherland.

* GOLD: Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in a narrow $8 range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

* OIL: Oil prices slid on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week, stoking concern about a sluggish recovery in fuel demand as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many countries.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 1.4% higher on Wednesday, as weakness in the pound looked to benefit major exporters, while the mid-cap index was held back by consumer stocks on fears of new restrictions on social activity.

