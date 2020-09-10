UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 17 points lower at 5,996 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Nigeria asked a Milan court on Wednesday to order Eni ENI.MI and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages it is claiming in one of the oil industry's biggest-ever corruption trials.

* TESCO: Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it would next month trial grocery home deliveries with drones as it experiments with different ways to reach more customers.

ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's AZN.L suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L said on Wednesday the U.S health regulator approved its lung disease drug Trelegy Ellipta for expanded use, making it the first inhaler delivering three drugs at once to be prescribed for uncontrolled asthma in the country.

* GOLD: Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in a narrow $8 range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

* OIL: Oil prices slid on Thursday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose last week, stoking concern about a sluggish recovery in fuel demand as coronavirus cases continue to surge in many countries.

* EX-DIVS: Berkeley BKGH.L, Croda International CRDA.L, Evraz EVRE.L, Hikma HIK.L, Imperial Brands IMB.L, London Stock Exchange LSE.L, Mondi MNDI.L, M&G MNG.L, Prudential PRU.L, Reckitt Benckiser RB.L, Schroders SDR.L, Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.7 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 1.4% higher on Wednesday, as weakness in the pound looked to benefit major exporters, while the mid-cap index was held back by consumer stocks on fears of new restrictions on social activity.

